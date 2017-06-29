Deposits are becoming a more important aspect of bank M&A.
Funding costs were largely overlooked for years while the Federal Reserve kept interest rates artificially low and banks drowned in deposits. Many institutions remain flush with liquidity as consumers and businesses are reluctant to make big withdrawals.
