Peapack-Gladstone Financial has expanded its executive team, shifting Chief Operating Officer Finn Caspersen Jr. to the newly created position of chief strategic officer and hiring Robert Plante to succeed Caspersen as COO.

CEO Doug Kennedy said in a press release this week that he wanted Caspersen, who had served as COO of the Bedminster, N.J., company since 2013, “to pivot away from day-to-day operations and spend more time with me on strategy.”