Cullen/Frost Bankers in San Antonio reported a strong second quarter underpinned by solid loan growth, but investors showed disappointment in its progress at widening margins after recent Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The $30.1 billion-asset bank’s net interest margin for the second quarter was 3.70%, which was six basis points higher than in the first quarter and 13 basis points better than a year earlier.
