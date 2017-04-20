Bank of New York Mellon’s first-quarter profit improved as the stock market’s rally in the period boosted investment management fees.
Net income at the $338 billion-asset company rose 9% to $880 million from the year-earlier period. Earnings per share increased 14% to 83 cents, 3 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems. Revenue rose 3% to $3.8 billion.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In