Two trade groups that were formed last year to represent the nascent online small-business lending industry are merging.
The Innovative Lending Platform Association and the Coalition for Responsible Business Finance announced Monday that they are joining forces. The combined group will operate as the Innovative Lending Platform Association.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In