Meridian Bancorp in Boston has agreed to buy Meetinghouse Bancorp in Dorchester, Mass.
The $4.6 billion-asset Meridian said in a press release Monday that it will pay $17.8 million in cash for the $118 million-asset Meetinghouse. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
