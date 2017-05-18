Investors Bancorp is taking a meaningful step to becoming a major commercial lender in the New York area.

The $23.9 billion-asset company, which is already the largest bank based in New Jersey, is scaling up efforts to land midsize clients, targeting businesses that earn $10 million to $50 million annually. In doing so, the bank, just three years removed from being a mutual, will lock horns with many of the area’s biggest commercial banks.