Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — While policymakers are still busy debating how fintechs should be regulated, one firm has decided to push ahead with its own plans.

A mobile-only financial institution called Varo Money announced Tuesday that it has filed formal applications with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to become a national bank.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial