Motif CEO Hardeep Walia isn’t shy about sharing his political opinions. He's quick to acknowledge that socially, "I am extremely left."
But that personal infusion of social values has been missing from investing, Walia says, which is why the Silicon Valley-based digital brokerage is offering a new investment tool, Motif Impact Portfolios.
