MutualFirst Financial in Muncie, Ind., has agreed to buy Universal Bancorp in Bloomfield, Ind.
The $1.6 billion-asset MutualFirst said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $65.6 million in cash and stock for the $400 million-asset parent of BloomBank. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.
