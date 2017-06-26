National Bank Holdings in Greenwood Village, Colo., has agreed to buy Peoples Inc. in Lawrence, Kan.
The $4.7 billion-asset National Bank said in a press release Monday that it will pay $143 million in cash and stock for the $865 million-asset parent of Peoples National Bank in Colorado and Peoples Bank in Kansas. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
