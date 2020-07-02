© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

National Bank in Colorado joins growing list of banks closing branches

Paul Davis
July 02, 2020, 5:05 p.m. EDT
National Bank Holdings in Greenwood Village, Colo., is planning to close 12 branches.

The $6 billion-asset company said in a Thursday regulatory filing that the branches are located in several of its markets. The closures represent about 12% of the company’s branches on March 31.

National Bank said it plans to close the branches by the end of this year.

“These actions are a result of the company’s increased focus on balancing physical locations and digital banking channels, driven by increased client usage of online and mobile banking and a commitment to improve digital banking technology,” the filing said.

National Bank said it expects to save about $3.5 million a year.

The company said it will incur $2.5 million in pretax expenses tied to the closures. It plans to record “a majority” of the expenses as part of its second-quarter results.

Several other banks have announced branch closures in recent weeks, including CB Financial Services in Carmichaels, Pa.; Mercantile Bank in Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Nicolet Bankshares in Green Bay, Wis.

