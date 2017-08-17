National Commerce in Birmingham, Ala., has agreed to buy FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings in Jacksonville, Fla.
The $2.4 billion-asset National Commerce said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $108 million in cash and stock for the $462 million-asset FirstAtlantic. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices FirstAtlantic at 177% of its tangible book value.
