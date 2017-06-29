WASHINGTON — The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Thursday it would leave the affordable housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac largely the same as the previous goals.
Freddie failed to meet its low-income and very-low-income housing purchase goals in 2013 and 2014 while both government-sponsored enterprises fell short in 2015.
