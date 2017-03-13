Small Business Administration lending keeps gaining new regional and nationwide participants.
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust in New Orleans is the latest institution to dive into national SBA lending, after buying CapitalSpring SBLC. The deal should allow the $1.5 billion-asset Gulf Coast to become one of the program’s 50 biggest lenders.
