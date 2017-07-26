New York Community Bancorp in Westbury, N.Y., reported lower second-quarter earnings despite recording a large gain on the sale of some securities.
The $48.3 billion-asset company said Wednesday that it earned $107 million in the quarter, down about 15% from a year earlier. President and CEO Joseph Ficalora said in a press release that results were affected by several factors, including higher short-term interest rates caused the net interest margin to decline.
