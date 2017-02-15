Bond Street in New York has gotten a commitment from the investment bank Jefferies to purchase up to $300 million of its small-business loans.
The deal, which was announced Wednesday, follows a 2015 agreement under which Jefferies committed to buy $100 million in Bond Street loans.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In