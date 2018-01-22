Three Trump administration nominees for financial regulatory posts will face questioning by the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday morning.

The committee will question Jelena McWillians, the nominee to chair the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.; Marvin Goodfriend, who is up for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board; and Thomas E. Workman, who was nominated to the seat on the Financial Stability Oversight Council reserved for insurance experts.

McWilliams, 44, is the chief legal officer at Fifth Third Bancorp. She was nominated in November to succeed current FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg. McWilliams formerly worked for the Senate Banking Committee and at the Fed. She was chief counsel for former committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., between 2015 and 2017 and previously worked for current Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.

Goodfriend, 67, is the Friends of Allan Meltzer Professor of Economics at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. A former Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond official, he was tapped in November to sit on the Fed board. He was nominated to serve out the remainder of a term set to expire in 2030. He will fill one of three open seats on the Fed, leaving the Trump administration with two additional picks for the board after the expected retirement of Fed Chair Janet Yellen in February.

Workman was until recently the longtime president of the Life Insurance Council of New York, a trade group for the life insurance industry. He would succeed S. Roy Woodall, a former insurance commissioner of Kentucky, as the FSOC's voting member with insurance expertise.