The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Tuesday that it has named Norman Williams, a 10-year veteran of the agency and a former economist at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as deputy comptroller for economic and policy analysis.

In his new role, Williams will oversee the three research and analysis divisions at the OCC that assess financial and economic risks to banks.

Williams joined the OCC in 2006 as deputy director for banking condition. He most recently served as the director for international analysis and banking condition from 2013 to 2017.

"Norm has actively developed and enhanced the capability of the OCC to analyze and understand factors affecting the banking system,” Michael Sullivan, senior deputy comptroller for economics, said in a press release. “This provides important insights to inform OCC supervision of national banks. I am confident he will continue building on that success in his new role.”

Williams succeeds Gary Whalen, who has retired, the OCC said. Williams will report to Sullivan.

Before joining the OCC, Williams served as chief of the economic analysis section at the FDIC, as a regional FDIC economist in Boston, and as a vice president and economist at First Interstate Bancorp, which was bought in 1996 by Wells Fargo.