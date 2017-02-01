Old Line Bancshares in Bowie, Md., has agreed to buy DCB Bancshares in Damascus, Md.

The $1.7 billion-asset Old Line said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $40.7 million, or $25.22 a share, for the $311 million-asset parent of Damascus Community Bank. The all-stock deal, which is expected to close in mid-2017, values DCB at 160% of its tangible book value.