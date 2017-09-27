Old Line Bancshares in Bowie, Md., has agreed to buy Bay Bancorp in Columbia, Md.
The $2.1 billion-asset Old Line said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $129 million in stock for the $646 million-asset Bay. The deal, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter, priced Bay at 191.9% of its tangible book value.
