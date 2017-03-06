Rising interest rates have slowed a recent run of unexpectedly high prepayments of government-insured mortgages, making servicing rights for loans held in Ginnie Mae securities more attractive to investors.
Many Ginnie Mae MSR bidders have been sitting on the sidelines amid concerns about faster-than-expected prepayments fueled by the Federal Housing Administration's streamline refinance and the Department of Veterans Affairs' interest rate reduction refinancing loan programs.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In