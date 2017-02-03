James Hobson, who has been OnDeck Capital's chief operating officer since 2012, is leaving the New York-based online lender.
OnDeck said Friday that Hobson is resigning to become the CEO of Attune, a new company in the commercial insurance sector whose backers include AIG.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In