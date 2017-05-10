Fending off a challenge from dissatisfied hedge fund investors, OnDeck Capital Chairman and CEO Noah Breslow was re-elected to the company’s board Tuesday by an 84% to 16% margin.
Also re-elected by similar margins were OnDeck directors Ronald Verni, a former software industry CEO, and Jane Thompson, the onetime head of financial services at Walmart.
