Opus Bank in Irvine, Calif., reported higher quarterly earnings that showed the up- and downside of efforts to clean up its balance sheet.
The $7.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that its second-quarter profit rose 13% from a year earlier, to $18.2 million, or 48 cents a share.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In