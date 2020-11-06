Organizers apply to form bank in eastern Virginia

A group has applied to open a bank in Virginia Beach.

Organizers are looking to form Integrity Bank for Business, according to an application for deposit insurance filed on Wednesday with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The application wasn’t immediately available.

A public notice in the Virginian-Pilot listed 13 organizers, including Michael Ives, former CEO of Heritage Bankshares in Norfolk, Va.

Ives is expected to serve as Integrity’s president and CEO, according to the Virginian-Pilot. Leigh Keogh, Heritage’s former chief credit and lending officer, would serve as chief operating officer and chief lending officer. Anne Vanderberry, who was chief financial officer at Heritage, would have the same position at the proposed bank.

Peter Meredith, who was Heritage’s chairman, will have the same role at Integrity.

Heritage was sold to Southern BancShares in Mount Olive, N.C., in 2016.

Neil Crawford, former CEO of Carolina State Bank, will become Integrity’s chief development officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.