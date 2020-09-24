Organizers plan de novo bank in San Francisco area

A group in the San Francisco area is planning a de novo bank.

Organizers of New Enterprise Bank, which would be based in San Mateo, Calif., applied on Wednesday with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for deposit insurance.

David Jiang, who has co-founded several tech firms in the area, lists himself as one of the proposed bank’s organizers. His LinkedIn profile says New Enterprise will be “focused on providing banking services for innovative firms.”

The profile says the group is aiming to open the bank in the first quarter.

Jiang lists himself as a co-founder of LoopChat, a data privacy- oriented social network, and MirraViz, high-tech optical firm.

The FDIC application wasn’t immediately available. Efforts to reach Jiang were unsuccessful.