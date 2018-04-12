Origin Bancorp in Ruston, La., aims to raise up to $90 million through an initial public offering.

A prospectus filed on Tuesday by the $4.1 billion-asset company did not disclose how many shares will be sold or when the offering will take place.

Origin, which was Community Trust Bank until 2015, said it plans to use $48.3 million of the IPO's proceeds to redeem outstanding preferred stock.

The company, which was founded in 1912, said it would use the rest of the funds for general corporate purposes such as supporting balance sheet growth, buying other banks or businesses and maintaining capital and liquidity ratios.

Stephens Inc. and Raymond James are the book-running managers.

