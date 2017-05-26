Print Email Reprints Share

Peapack-Gladstone Financial in Bedminster, N.J., has agreed to buy Murphy Capital Management in Gladstone, N.J.

The $4 billion-asset Peapack-Gladstone said in a press release Friday that it expects the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings after upfront transaction costs. The company did not disclose the price it will pay.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial