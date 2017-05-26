Peapack-Gladstone Financial in Bedminster, N.J., has agreed to buy Murphy Capital Management in Gladstone, N.J.
The $4 billion-asset Peapack-Gladstone said in a press release Friday that it expects the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings after upfront transaction costs. The company did not disclose the price it will pay.
