People’s United Bancorp in Bridgeport, Conn., reported higher quarterly earnings that reflected gains from recent acquisitions.
The $44 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose 23% from a year earlier, to $90.8 million. Revenue increased 11% to $374 million.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In