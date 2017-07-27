People’s Utah Bancorp in American Fork has agreed to buy seven branches in Utah from Banner Corp. in Walla Walla, Wash.
The $1.7 billion-asset People’s Utah said in a press release Thursday that it will also gain $260 million in loans and $180 million in deposits from the acquisition.
