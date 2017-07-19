Pinnacle Financial Partners in Nashville, Tenn., reported stronger quarterly results that reflected growth in old and new markets.

The $21 billion-asset company said in a press release late Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings rose by 40% from a year earlier to $43.1 million, or 80 cents a share. The results were skewed by Pinnacle’s June 16 purchase of BNC Bancorp in High Point, N.C.