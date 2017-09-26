Print Email Reprints Share

After only three months as CEO of Puerto Rico’s biggest bank, Ignacio Alvarez already faces a career-defining challenge: Playing a leading role in the restoration of the island’s banking system after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“If you’re not here in Puerto Rico, you can’t perhaps imagine the level of destruction that we’ve had,” Alvarez, CEO of the $41 billion-asset Popular, said in an interview.

