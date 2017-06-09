QCR Holdings in Moline, Ill., has agreed to buy Guaranty Bank and Trust in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The $3.4 billion-asset QCR said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $44.2 million in cash and stock for the $267 million-asset Guaranty. The deal, which is expected to close late in the third quarter, values Guaranty at 140% of its tangible book value.
