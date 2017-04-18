Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., reported an increase in its first-quarter profit, as higher market interest rates and investment securities balances offset lower average loan balances.
Net income at the $126 billion-asset Regions climbed 8% year over year to $278 million and earnings per share increased 15% to 23 cents, beating by a penny the average estimates of analysts polled by FactSet Research Systems.
