Robust growth in net interest income, combined with a lower provision for loan losses, helped boost Webster Financial Corp.'s profits to a record $62.4 million in the third quarter, 26% higher than a year earlier.
The period was the 32nd consecutive quarter of year-over-year earnings growth, according to James Smith, the chairman and CEO of the Waterbury, Conn-based Webster,
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In