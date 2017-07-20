WASHINGTON — House Republicans and regional banks are hoping that recent comments by Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen can add fuel to their efforts to replace the $50 billion asset threshold for systemically important banks with an international regulatory indicator test.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., reintroduced a bill Wednesday that would use the Basel Committee’s assessment methodology to determine which banks should be subject to standards for systemically important financial institutions. The Fed already uses a similar approach to measure bank risk.