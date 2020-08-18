Regions Bank's Godin to retire at year-end

Barb Godin, the deputy chief risk officer and chief credit officer at Regions Financial, will retire at the end of the year, the Birmingham, Ala., company said Tuesday.

Godin will retire after a 45-year career in the banking industry. The $144 billion-asset parent of Regions Bank has not yet named her successor, but in a press release, President and CEO John Turner said that she had “developed a talented and highly capable team” and praised Godin as “an outstanding leader.”

Barb Godin has twice been honored as one of American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking.

“Her expertise and guiding hand led us through significant disruptions in the industry and the economy,” Turner said. “During the financial crisis and the years that followed, Barb led the charge to rebuild and restructure our credit risk management processes, fostering a culture of trust and transparency.”

Godin joined Regions in 2003 as a consumer credit executive and has led a number of risk management functions since then, such as credit policy, problem asset management, risk analytics and credit administration.

American Banker has recognized her twice as one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking and four times as one of its 25 Women to Watch. Among other things, she has been credited with developing a more compassionate approach to working with cash-strapped borrowers and persuading the company to disclose more details about its energy portfolio when the sector was troubled.

Godin was executive vice president and chief consumer risk officer at Cleveland-based KeyCorp before she joined Regions and worked in various retail lending, credit risk, collections and consumer underwriting roles at Scotiabank in Toronto before that.

