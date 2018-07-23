Regions Financial has tapped one of its regional presidents to head up its new office of community affairs.

The Birmingham, Ala., company said in a press release Monday that it has appointed Leroy Abrahams, the former area president for north-central Alabama, to lead its community affairs department, a newly created division that integrates the bank’s nonprofit entity Regions Financial Corporation Foundation with several company units related to community development and social responsibility.

Leroy Abrahams is Regions Financial's head of community affairs.

“Under Leroy’s leadership, Regions will build upon existing programs that benefit communities and broaden the reach of our foundation,” John Turner, the president and CEO of the $125 billion-asset Regions, said in the release.

In December last year, Regions contributed $40 million to the Regions Financial Corporation Foundation to boost its financial support for community programs, according to the release.

Abrahams will report to Keith Herron, who heads the bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement area.

Before joining Regions in 2013, Abrahams was the president and CEO of SunTrust Banks’ Hampton Roads region in Virginia. He serves on the boards of multiple nonprofit organizations, including the Woodlawn Foundation and the Birmingham Business Alliance.

“Leroy’s passion for helping others, his experience engaging with community partners at the grassroots level, and a reputation for thoughtful leadership make him an outstanding choice to lead Regions’ expanded community affairs efforts,” Turner said.

