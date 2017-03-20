Leave it to bankers and regulators to dicker over six months.
The Independent Community Bankers of America wants the exam cycle for small banks extended to 24 months. A panel of regulators appearing at the trade group’s annual convention in San Antonio made it clear Friday that they are reluctant to budge beyond the current 18-month interval.
