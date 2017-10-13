The Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Argonia, Kan., was shut down by regulators Friday, the seventh institution to fail this year.
Conway Bank agreed to acquire the operations of the failed bank, which had $34.2 million of assets. The acquirer will assume all the failed bank's $29.6 million of deposits and purchase essentially all of its assets.
