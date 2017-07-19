WASHINGTON — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., plans on leading Republican efforts to overturn the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule governing arbitration agreements and said Wednesday that a few Democrats might help the effort.
“There is no reason in my opinion this can’t be a bipartisan effort,” Cotton said at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “At least a few Democrats realize the need to reverse this rule.”
