WASHINGTON — Although the deadline to use the Congressional Review Act to reject Obama-era rules technically passed on Thursday, Republicans are working on a plan that could extend its reach so that it may be used to overturn certain policies all the way back to 1996.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., has led the effort to explore the outer bounds of the obscure legislative process that had hardly been used before President Trump took office. As part of that effort, Toomey recently sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office requesting an opinion on whether guidance — such as regulators’ guidelines on leveraged lending or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s bulletin on auto lending — count under the Congressional review law.