Ron Suber, one of the online lending industry’s most visible cheerleaders, is stepping down from his position as president of Prosper Marketplace.
The move comes at a time when both Prosper and the broader industry it helped to pioneer are struggling. The headwinds include diminished exuberance from venture capitalists, reduced interest from large institutional investors, and stronger competition from banks.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In