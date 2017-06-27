Santander Bank in Boston has named two industry veterans to serve as co-presidents under CEO Scott Powell.
The $80.4 billion-asset unit of the Spanish banking giant Banco Santander said Tuesday that it has named Michael Cleary, Santander’s head of consumer and business banking, and Robert Rubino, most recently an executive vice president at rival Citizens Financial Group, to the newly created positions. Rubino was also named managing director, head of corporate and commercial banking.
