SBA streamlines forgiveness for PPP loans of $50,000 or less

The Small Business Administration has taken a step toward automatic forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans — but it wasn’t as big a step as bankers were hoping for.

The SBA and the Treasury Department, which are administering the PPP, unveiled a streamlined forgiveness application for borrowers with loans of $50,000 or less. The one-page application requires borrowers to calculate the amount of forgiveness they are seeking and provide five certifications attesting that their calculations are accurate, they have submitted appropriate documentation and funds were used for authorized purposes.

Lenders’ loan review responsibility is confined to confirming receipt of the application and accompanying documentation.

The SBA and Treasury introduced the streamlined application as part of an interim final rule. The rule also exempts borrowers with loans of $50,000 or less from program provisions that reduce the amount or forgiveness for businesses that laid off employees.

According to the SBA and Treasury, there are about 3.57 million outstanding PPP loans of $50,000 or less, totaling $62 billion. Those loans equal 69% of all PPP loans but represent just 12% of the program's overall dollar volume. More than 1.7 million of those smaller loans went to businesses that had no employees other than the owner.

Consumer Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Hunt called the streamlined application a move in the right direction, but he said it didn’t exempt enough borrowers and was still too complicated.

“This newest process still requires a significant investment of time and resources from small-business owners, resources which could be better spent paying their employees and supporting local economies,” Hunt said in a press release late Thursday, shortly after the SBA's announcement.

“While we appreciate SBA and Treasury attempting to streamline the forgiveness process, it is apparent congressional action is needed for the true streamlined forgiveness mom-and-pop businesses need,” Hunt added.

The CBA and a number of other trade associations representing PPP lenders or borrowers are lobbying for legislation that would provide automatic forgiveness for borrowers with loans up to $150,000.

"We don’t have a lot of $50,000 loans," said Todd Nagel, CEO of IncredibleBank in Wausau, Wis. "I wish it would have been $150,000 and less that would take care of 80% forgiveness."

Still, some bankers touted the move.

“The new form is much simpler and will be easier for customers to complete since they do not have to do calculations,” said Dan Sullivan, business banking group manager at NexTier Bank in Kittanning, Pa.

“We appreciate the effort … to streamline the process,” Sullivan added. “At the same time, we remain hopeful that automatic forgiveness for loans under $150,000 will be approved.”

Sullivan said the SBA has approved 38 of the 146 forgiveness applications submitted by NexTier, adding that the bank has received payment for one of the loans. “We expect the process to move along more quickly as the SBA reaches full stride,” he said.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., called the interim final rule “a good step," but said he would continue pushing for expanded forgiveness.

“My congressional colleagues and I are pursuing even greater relief and calling for a simple, streamlined forgiveness process for PPP loans up to $150,000, which represents 87% of all PPP recipients,” Luetkemeyer said Thursday in a press release. “I look forward to working with [Treasury] Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin in the coming days and weeks to achieve that goal.”

Paul Davis contributed to this report.