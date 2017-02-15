Even with "a more fiscally conservative, limited-government, and less regulation-minded administration" in place, "bumpy waters still lie ahead" for mortgage servicers, the chairman-elect of the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

For one thing, the Basel III capital requirements are making it hard for banks to stay in the servicing business, said David Motley, who is also the president of the $1.2 billion-asset Colonial Savings in Fort Worth, Texas.