The Senate Banking Committee's ranking member and three other Democrats sent a long list of follow-up questions to Kathy Kraninger, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, following her July 19 nomination hearing.

Kraninger, a senior official at the Office of Management and Budget, largely avoided answering direct questions at the hearing, including what role she played, if any, in the Trump administration's family-separation policy at the U.S. border.

In all, the Democrats sent three lists of questions, totaling 43 queries, over 10 pages. Issues ranged from financial regulations to immigration.

The lawmakers asked whether Kraninger, if confirmed, planned to revisit the CFPB's payday lending rule, would commit to keeping its consumer complaint database public, and planned to continue supervising federal student loan servicers and debt collectors.

The questions — sent by Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the panel's top Democrat, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. —included a four-page list of questions specifically about Kraninger's role implementing the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy and the government's response to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.

Warren and Brown sent a separate list of questions about Kraninger's views about the CFPB's budget, funding, structure and hiring of political staff, among other issues. Finally, Warren sent a separate three-page list of detailed questions about the CFPB's authority to supervise loan servicers and debt collectors.