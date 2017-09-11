WASHINGTON – The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee sent a letter Monday to Equifax Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith scrutinizing the breadth of the company's data breach and probing the firm's response.

“The scope and scale of this breach appears to make it one of the largest on record, and the sensitivity of the information compromised may make it the most costly to taxpayers and consumers,” wrote Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orin Hatch, R-Utah, and the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.