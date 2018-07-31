The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on the nomination of Kathy Kraninger to become director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau among a slate of six nominees considered by the panel.

Kraninger, a senior official at the Office of Management and Budget, has been heavily criticized by Democrats on the panel over her ties to the administration's family-separation policy at the border. She avoided answering many of their questions directly at her July 19 nomination hearing.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, scheduled a committee vote even though Kraninger has not yet submitted responses to 43 "questions for the record" from Senate Democrats about her views on financial regulation and immigration.

Crapo and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the committee's ranking Democrat, sparred at Kraninger's nomination hearing over her failure to submit documents detailing a two-decade record in government service, most of it at the Department of Homeland Security.

The committee also will vote to move the nominations of Michael Bright to lead Ginnie Mae; Kimberly A. Reed to be president of the Export-Import Bank; Elad L. Roisman to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission; Rae Oliver to be the inspector general of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; and Dino Falaschetti to be the director of Treasury's Office of Financial Research.